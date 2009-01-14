Si trasmette anche nel 2009.
Questa sera la puntata numerò cators, dalle 20 sino alle 21 e rotti, direttamente dai microfoni di Radionation.
CaniNeri, Spiriti, Giovani Vampiri, Australia Mon Amour, Lo Stato di Una Nazione e quant’altro stipato nel magazzino cinefilo. A proposito, il podcast verrà poi diligentemente caricato qui. Enjoy it!
La Musique, è curata dalla sottoscritta e dal prezioso Marianz l’inrockuptible.
Le istruzioni per intervenire in diretta:
clicca qui: è possibile ascoltare e continuare a navigare (si apre un piccolo player)
clicca qui: puoi partecipare alla diretta ed entrare nel chan dedicato (#radionation1)
clicca qui: scegli il tuo nick e accomodati
Un Mercoledì Da Leoni #14 – Edizione 2009
tu nominasti l’Oscuro Scrutatore!!!!
GRANDE!!! 🙂
ora che mi hai dato il posto nuevo i podcast me li scarrico, eh 🙂
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh ma cevto per chi mi hai preso! 😉 (bene bene, evviva il download)
