Lasciami entrare (Let the Right One in)

Lui ha tredici anni, è biondo, è un cucciolo sperduto e introverso. Maltrattato dai compagni di scuola, ha un mondo dentro pronto a esplodere. Lei ha uno strano odore, due occhi liquidi che promettono segreti, è sola, parla poco. Si conoscono una sera tra il bianco accecante della neve, il gelo dell’inverno e il calore di un incontro che cambia la vita.

Girato con poesia sanguinaria da Tomas Alfredson, tratto dal romanzo di John Linqvidst, decisamente un film che tocca corde profonde. Racconta senza sconti all’emoglobina, al dolore e al percorso di cambiamento della tremenda fase adolescenziale. Lei è una predatrice costretta a fare il pieno di vittime. Bussa alle finestre di notte, deve vivere nell’ombra aiutata da servitori consenzienti e che le procurano il sospirato cibo.

Come ogni passione, strazia, coinvolge e distrugge. La vita è fatta di scelte e la notte è una di queste. “Lasciami entrare” è tutto quanto di meglio si possa chiedere a un racconto di formazione. Sincero, crudo, appuntito, mai ipocrita. Non è una favola. Anzi lo è, come quelle vere che finiscono senza la bugia del vissero felici e contenti.

ne avevo già accennato qui

