Lasciami entrare (Let the Right One in)

Lui ha tredici anni, è biondo, è un cucciolo sperduto e introverso. Maltrattato dai compagni di scuola, ha un mondo dentro pronto a esplodere. Lei ha uno strano odore, due occhi liquidi che promettono segreti, è sola, parla poco. Si conoscono una sera tra il bianco accecante della neve, il gelo dell’inverno e il calore di un incontro che cambia la vita.
Girato con poesia sanguinaria da Tomas Alfredson, tratto dal romanzo di John Linqvidst, decisamente un film che tocca corde profonde. Racconta senza sconti all’emoglobina, al dolore e al percorso di cambiamento della tremenda fase adolescenziale. Lei è una predatrice costretta a fare il pieno di vittime. Bussa alle finestre di notte, deve vivere nell’ombra aiutata da servitori consenzienti e che le procurano il sospirato cibo.
Come ogni passione, strazia, coinvolge e distrugge. La vita è fatta di scelte e la notte è una di queste. “Lasciami entrare” è tutto quanto di meglio si possa chiedere a un racconto di formazione. Sincero, crudo, appuntito, mai ipocrita. Non è una favola. Anzi lo è, come quelle vere che finiscono senza la bugia del vissero felici e contenti.
ne avevo già accennato qui
visto ieri e ci son rimasto a occhioni spalancati (il che per me è positivo;)
Però domanda, qual è il rapporto che lega Eli e il suo servitore (goffo, non è possibile killerare così male)?
Noi abbiam chi dice pedofilo, chi dice padre, io che fosse un bambino innamorato di lei e invecchiato.
Si sa? Magari c’è nel libro…
Poesia sanguinaria mi piace. E’ una fiaba come sono le vere fiabe, nere e non molto pacificatorie. Devo dire però che a me ha lasciato un po’ un senso di freddezza…
Anche io sono tra quelli che sì, evviva questo film. Concordo sul gradimento dell’espressione poesia sanguinaria.
@bastax
non lessi il libro ma propendo per la tua ipotesi, ovvero un Oskar precedente, solo troppo invecchiato per star dietro alla fame dell’amata
@noodles
peffozza, c’era seNpre la neve!
@missblum
essì, mi piacque assai codesto film
…salutino velocissimo. Baci alla famiglia.
p.s. il maritino mi ha costretto ad andare in giro a vedere case con -2 gradi. Non so se mi spiego…Oggi ho 5 ore di lezione + un collegio docenti a sorpresa e l’unica immagine che il mio cervello riesce a riesumare dalle ceneri è Douglas davanti al panino del MacDonald. Non so se mi spiego.
Finalmente un horror diverso, a suo modo innovativo. Un film che non ha il mero compito di spaventare ma ha qualcosa da dire, un film che analizza la violenza insita negli esseri umani ma che, al contempo, risulta una esaltazione del romanticismo.
Ambientazione perfetta e suggestiva dove domina il gelo il bianco il vuoto, un ritratto realistico di provincia umanamente squallida che sembra fuori dal mondo e caratterizzata da personaggi perdenti dai labili legami affettivi…
Ritmo opportunamente lento (non noioso) più attento alle psicologie che alla suspense, pochi dialoghi, molto silenzio (atto a generare ansia). Bellissima l’idea dei titoli di testa senza colonna sonora: crea sconcerto, curiosità, aspettativa…
Un horror diverso dagli altri… non si può negare…
