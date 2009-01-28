Un Mercoledì Da Leoni #15

Questa sera va onda in diretta, la puntata numero 15, di Un Mercoledì Da Leoni dalle 20 sino alle 21 e rotti, direttamente dai microfoni di Radionation.
Viaggi a tre dimensioni, Strani casi di Anziani Giovani, Australia Mon Amour, Strade Rivoluzionarie, cosa indica il Box Office e tutto quel che il magazzino cinefilo offre alla memoria. Come sempre, il podcast verrà poi diligentemente caricato qui.
Stay tuned (eran anni che lo volevo scrivere).
La Musique, è curata dalla sottoscritta e dal prezioso Marianz l’inrockuptible.
Le istruzioni per intervenire in diretta:
clicca qui: è possibile ascoltare e continuare a navigare (si apre un piccolo player)
clicca qui: puoi partecipare alla diretta ed entrare nel chan dedicato (#radionation1)
clicca qui: scegli il tuo nick e accomodati
Ciao, stasera non ci sono, sarò fuori per il FFF.
Un saluto!
