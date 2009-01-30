Leviamo subito il campo da qualsiasi dubbio: Baz Luhrman ha grande padronanza e consapevolezza del mezzo cinematografico. Tecnicamente rococò, narrativamente stuzzicante, intelligentemente reo di giocare coi clichè, strizza complice l’occhio al pubblico e gli riesce – quasi sempre – di rendere digeribile ogni follia.

Lei è una signora londinese (Nicole Kidman, ritocchini semievidenti a parte, è una stella luminosa, una certezza come la croce del sud) tutta stizza e favella, determinata a raggiungere e sistemare gli affari del marito da lungo tempo trasferitosi in Australia. Lo recupererà vittima delle circostanze di potere degli allevatori del luogo – il cattivo è Bryan Brown il signor Carni, ovvero il tradito di Uccelli di Rovo, e altri onorevolissimi film di genere, ricordate FX Effetti Mortali ad esempio? – il fedifrago cattivo invece è David WenHam (al secolo Faramir, viscido secondino delle vite altrui.

Lui è il Mandriano, Hugh Jackman a suo agio nei panni del ruvido principe che sputa tabacco nell’outbush e sentenze senza sconti al prossimo. Credibile perfino con lo smocking bianco e nei ralenti alla Casablanca durante il ballo.

Australia è intriso di passione, Via col Vento e riaggiorna i dettagli melò delle scaramucce a due. Si immerge in se stesso delegando al ragazzino aborigeno Nullah tutto ciò che è leggenda, storia e racconto classico. Passate le due ore circa, all’avvento – tragico e per la narrazione e per la vicenda – della guerra la trama si attorciglia su se stessa affogando il tono leggero, trasformando il circo in drammone senza ritorno e sciaguattando nella retorica. Affannose rincorse alla morte, riabbracci e ricongiunzioni dolciastre. Doveroso, mettere la parola fine, prima.

