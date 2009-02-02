Revolutionary Road

April (Kate Winslet, divina e dolente) e Frank (Leonardo Di Caprio, talentuoso come sempre) sono sposati, hanno figli vivono una vita disperata e normale come molte famiglie della buona borghesia. Ricordando se stessi e quel che i propri sogni imponevano, recuperano l’entusiasmo per un nuovo inizio/miraggio di felicità: Parigi.
Un feroce litigio, dopo l’incontro magico, (come in New York New York: Liza Minnelli e Robert De Niro si insultavano brutalmente ed era la fine) prelude alle difficoltà sin dagli albori. Ma loro resistono, continuano. Flashback dal presente al passato: la prima volta nella quale videro la casa che divenne la loro prigione ma anche un luogo di appagamento; l’ottusa vicina di casa Kathy Bates, il di lei figlio sottoposto agli elettroshock, colui che parlerà senza sovrastrutture e pungerà le anime; lo scorrere degli eventi inesorabilmente legati alla vacuità dell’umore reciproco.
E al centro i due protagonisti: egoisti, sommessi, incapaci di essere all’altezza delle proprie inquietudini. Si tradiscono per rabbia e leggerezza, cercano di parlarsi e volano coltelli. Tratto dall’omonimo romanzo di Richard Yates, Sam Mendes allestisce un’opera piena, consapevole e densa di emotività. Splendido e rarefatto, forse qualche pecca di manierismo e immobilità teatrale di troppo. Ma che classe, che tormento quel sangue versato sui tappenti candidi, quella disperazione rabbiosa, quelle fughe impossibili.
Sembra il classico film ruffianetto e furbetto, vedremo…
Denso di emotività. E’ quello che penso anche io.
oggi esce il film di tron legacy ! qualcuno ci va a vederlo?
