Can che abbaia, ha morso

Martedì c’è un’assemblea con presidio e i sindacati e tutto. Non lo so mica come ne uscirò/usciremo, certo con qualche osso rotto. Dovrò scegliere di rompermi un osso dal dolore più sopportabile, certo che tristezza.
Questi giorni sono così pesanti e densi di emotività che reggerli, non è semplice. Sto facendo molte cose, il libro esce il tre marzo, c’è una nuova avventura appena cominciata e presto questo luogo, diverrà un grande deposito di scrittura cinefila perché mi son pigliata una casa nuova. Ancora non è finita, ma guardate mi piace assai e mi ci trovo già bene. Bisogna finire di arredarla e poi potrete accomodarvi. Qui come dicevo non cancello perché quattro anni non son capace di buttarli via con un click. Ma la pratica cinemax consideratela archiviata. Inizierà la mia.
“Cinedan”? “Diellemax”? 🙂
Una pacca spronante sulla spalla, e un sorriso di incoraggiamento.
Attendo notizie sulla casa nuova allora, anzi, direi… era ora! Baci 😛
Regina Pigra, tienici aggiornati, mi raccomando…
Com’è andata?E come procede l’arredamento della casa nuova?E qual’è l’indirizzo della casa nuova?
artista1969
Bè, per la casa nuova un grande in bocca al lupo… per arredarla ci metterai un bel po’… io sono circa sei mesi che mi sono trasferito, ma l’arredamento è forse alla metà: bisgna scegliere bene! 😉
Ciao!
Non vedo l’ora di vederla la casa nuova!!! In bocca al lupo, anche sul resto ..:((
In bocca al lupo
già il titolo mi sembra geniale!!!
